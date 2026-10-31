Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs. 57.50 Crore In H1 FY27, growth Of 20.52 percent Y-o-Y

Mr. Munjal Patel, Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter, reflecting our focus on sustainable growth and long-term value creation. During FY26, we expanded our domestic presence with the launch of four new divisions, strengthened our manufacturing capabilities through the Khatraj plant expansion and the addition of a new API facility.In FY27, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand our presence across domestic and international markets, leveraging our enhanced manufacturing capabilities and robust product pipeline. With consistent performance across business verticals and a continued focus on maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, we remain committed to driving sustainable, profitable growth and delivering long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives.”