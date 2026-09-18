UK Bamboo Sock Brand Bare Kind Forays Into India With House Of Kraft

The launch brings Bare Kind’s signature bamboo socks to Indian consumers for the first time. Available for men, women, and children, the breathable, moisture-wicking, and engineered-for-all-weather comfort range for India includes four themed collections: Wild & Safari, Ocean & Arctic, Cute & Quirky, and Pet Lovers.



Bare Kind’s defining proposition is its direct-impact model: 10% of profits from every pair sold is donated to a charity tied to the specific animal featured on that sock. Founded in 2018, the brand has partnered with more than 30 wildlife charities worldwide, funding conservation work across tropical rainforests, marine ecosystems, and endangered species recovery programs. Customers are not just buying a sock — they are choosing which animal they want to support.