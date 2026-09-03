Rajesh Karandikar: Building A Future-Ready Hospitality Empire

The next phase of expansion is already taking shape, with three strategic destinations planned to strengthen the brand’s footprint by the end of 2026. The upcoming locations in Kothrud, Pune; International Cruise terminal, Ballard Pier, Mumbai; and Jaipur, Rajasthan, represent an important step in 24K Kraft Brewzz’s journey from a strong regional brand to a nationally recognised hospitality enterprise. These new destinations will allow the brand to enter high-potential markets while bringing its signature combination of craft beer, food, entertainment, and premium ambience to new audiences.