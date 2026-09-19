India International Jewellery Awards 2026 Receives Overwhelming Industry Response With Around 200 Nominations

With over three decades of experience, Tefla’s is one of India’s established creators and curators of high-impact business platforms, bringing together industry leadership, market intelligence, global networking and prestigious recognition. Through influential properties such as Globoil India and a diverse portfolio of conferences, exhibitions, leadership forums and awards, Tefla’s has built enduring platforms that connect businesses, policymakers, thought leaders and global stakeholders. With the India International Jewellery Awards (IIJA), Tefla’s brings this legacy of content, industry engagement and celebration to create a prestigious new platform dedicated to recognising the excellence, enterprise, craftsmanship and leadership of India’s jewellery industry.