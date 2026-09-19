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Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks In Advanced Kidney Transplants

Shalby Hospital, Surat has carried out swap and ABO-incompatible kidney transplant procedures, including a complex re-transplantation. The hospital’s multidisciplinary teams supported these procedures as part of its growing kidney transplant programme.

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Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks In Advanced Kidney Transplants

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 16:Shalby Hospital has successfully completed 25 kidney transplants in the last 12 months, anchored by advanced clinical breakthroughs in swap and ABO-incompatible procedures

Advanced Transplant Highlights & Expert Team Support

25 Successful Transplants: Completed within the past year by a highly coordinated multidisciplinary team. Pioneering Swap & ABO-Incompatible Procedures: Successfully executed South Gujarat’s first private/corporate swap kidney transplant, multiple ABO-incompatible transplants, and a complex re-transplantation. First complex transplant in SOUTH Gujarat in which patient was having second transplant with abo incompatible (different blood group) Specialized Critical Care & Anaesthesia: Bolstered by expert collaboration with Critical care Specialty (Dr. Arool and team) and the Anaesthesia team (Dr. Kevin Desai and team), ensuring precision preoperative and critical care management.

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The growing transplant programme at Shalby Hospital is contributing to the emergence of Surat as an advanced healthcare hub in Gujarat, particularly for complex kidney transplantation.

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Key Leadership Insights

Dr. Mukesh Goyal, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician: “The changing perception of Surat as a transplant destination is a major milestone. At Shalby, opat comprehensive programme enables us to handle complex procedures like swap and ABO-incompatible transplants, providing high-quality care close to home.”

Dr. Bhargav Pandya, Consultant Urologist: “Kidney transplant is not just a surgery for us-it is an effort to give a patient a new life and a new hope. Our goal is not just to perform a transplant, but to move the patient beyond dependency on dialysis toward a healthy, independent, and better life.”

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Media Contact: Shalby Hospital, Surat

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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