Global Cutting Tool Market Projected To Reach US$30 Billion By 2030

Mr. PG Subramanian, Executive Secretary, Indian Cutting Tool Manufacturers’ Association, said, “The Indian cutting tool industry is going through a transformative phase, driven by the growing manufacturing market in the country. The global cutting tool market is currently around US$23 billion and is projected to reach nearly US$30 billion by 2030, while India currently accounts for only around 15% of this market, according to industry estimates. This leaves significant headroom for Indian manufacturers to expand both domestically and in export markets. At the same time, MSMEs need greater awareness and easier access to the nearly 40 government schemes available for the sector, including support for start-ups. Simplifying compliance is equally important, as businesses today have to navigate a large number of central and state regulations. The industry is also facing raw-material challenges and the lack of domestic recycling and reprocessing facilities, making it important to strengthen local capabilities and build a more resilient cutting-tool supply chain.”