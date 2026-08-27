AM/NS Paradip Logistics To Mechanise CQ-III Berth Under 30-Year Paradip Port Concession

The Concession, granted for a period of 30 years, will ensure seamless cargo movement, enhance operational efficiency of AM/NS India, and reinforce the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability. This arrangement will also enable APLPL to handle iron ore pellet shipments through a fully mechanised conveyor system directly connected from AM/NS India’s pellet plant complex to the berth at PPA. The coastal shipping of iron ore pellets from Paradeep to Hazira by AM/NS India is an established environmentally sustainable mode of transport. The captive use of CQ-III berth will not only support AM/NS India’s long-term growth but also serve as a vital link in the company’s robust and eco-friendly supply chain pipeline.