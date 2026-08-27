Maharashtra Tops Statewise PV, CV Sales In Q1 FY27: SIAM

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest two-wheelers sales with 8,82,047 units in Q1, followed by Maharashtra (5,61,738 units), Tamil Nadu (4,80,653), Karnataka (3,74,221 units) and Bihar (3,69,302 units) In April-June of FY27, 2.14 lakh units of three-wheelers were sold in the country with the southern zone topping the list with 71,000 units, SIAM said.