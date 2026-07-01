Lovely Professional University Launches Public Policy Programmes In Collaboration With CRISP To Prepare Future Policy Leaders

The launch comes at a time when policy education is gaining increasing prominence across the country. During the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for multidisciplinary and future-ready education, encouraging institutions to move beyond conventional academic pathways and equip students with skills relevant to governance, public administration, and societal development. Over the years, this vision has contributed to the growing adoption of public policy education across leading institutions in India.