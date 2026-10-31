India’s Changing Road Sector: Greater Focus On Quality, Supervision Creates Opportunities For Engineering Consultants

New Delhi [India], October 31: For most of the past decade, the key number in Indian roads was kilometres a day. It peaked at 36.8 in FY21. CareEdge Ratings now expects it to fall to about 21 Km in FY27, or roughly 7,750 km for the year, after national highway awards fell from a peak of 12,731 km in FY22 to an estimated 7,000 km in FY26.