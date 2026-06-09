KP Group’s Dr. Faruk G. Patel Announces Institution Of Annual Environmental Excellence Awards

Along with mangroves, more than 7 lakh trees have been planted across Gujarat. Even the quarterly magazine published by KP Group uses artificial paper. The water bottles used across the KP Group are of glass. Also, in the future, bamboo products are planned to be used across the KP Group. Following the footprints of Dr. Patel, employees of KP Group took an oath to do three social works and plant 10,000 trees in the span of three months.