Kkings Events Wins Two Platinum Awards At The Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

Since its inception in 2014, Kkings Events has established itself as a leading name in India’s luxury wedding space, bringing its expertise to celebrations including the wedding of Tejal and Vedant Birla, as well as actor Palak Purswani and Rohan Khanna’s wedding at the iconic Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, set against the backdrop of the Adiyogi statue. With experience across sought-after international wedding destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Lake Como, Phuket, Vietnam, and Bali, the company has built a reputation for creating celebrations that are seamless, considered, and deeply personal, from intimate functions to grand destination weddings and large-scale celebrations with thousands of guests.