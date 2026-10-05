India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, As TBRS 2.0 Opens In Mumbai

This is a working room, not only a networking room. Day One opens with an optional closed-door Developers’ Masterclass for owners and developers, on feasibility, brand fit and what makes a brand walk away from a deal. Seats are limited. The main programme begins at 14:00 with the launch of the third edition of the NOESIS Branded Residences Report, then the legal architecture of a clean deal and the underwriting maths. Day Two turns to execution: brand partnerships, hotel-led against standalone models, sale-and-leaseback and pre-launch sales.