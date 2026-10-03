MYCPE ONE Awarded In The Service Export: EdTech Category At The Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026

"This award reflects the journey we have taken at MYCPE ONE to bring technology, talent, and learning together to create more meaningful solutions for accounting and professional services firms," said Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, Co-Founder & CEO, MYCPE ONE. "We are proud to be awarded in the Service Export: EdTech category. It reinforces our belief in building solutions that help firms access the right talent, develop skills, and embrace technology as they grow globally."