Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred With Atal Udyog Award For Entrepreneurship 2026

On receiving the award, Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada, Chairman, Sejal Group, said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship – 2026. This honour is not mine alone – it belongs to every member of the Sejal Group family, our dedicated employees, our trusted partners, and our valued customers. I believe true entrepreneurship is about creating value for society and empowering others. I dedicate this recognition to the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship and to the youth who dream of building a self-reliant India.”