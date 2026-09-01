PM Modi Says Buy Gold Only If Needed, Urges ‘Wed In India’ After 7.8% Growth

PM Modi urges Indians to holiday domestically and choose ‘Wed In India’.
Modi asks citizens to avoid unnecessary gold purchases and promote swadeshi spending.
India records 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY27 despite global disruptions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to avoid buying gold unless necessary, holiday within the country and choose India for destination weddings, linking lower gold purchases and greater domestic spending to his broader push for “swadeshi” and self-reliance after India recorded 7.8% GDP growth in the April-June quarter.
The Prime Minister said redirecting discretionary spending towards the domestic economy would help India sustain its growth momentum despite global conflicts, trade disruptions and supply-chain uncertainties.
“If you go on holiday, go to a place in India. Wedding destinations can be in India. We should live the mantra of ‘wed in India’,” Modi said in a video message.
“And if there is no need, then even gold shouldn't be bought,” he added.
The Prime Minister said greater emphasis on “swadeshi” and self-reliance would help India sustain its economic expansion.
PM Modi Hails 7.8% GDP Growth
Modi's remarks came a day after official data showed India's GDP expanded 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27.
Although growth moderated from 8.6% in the previous quarter, the latest reading was above the Reserve Bank of India's 7% forecast and kept India among the fastest-growing major economies.
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The Prime Minister attributed the performance to the collective efforts of citizens despite geopolitical conflicts, supply-chain disruptions and continuing global uncertainty.
“With 7.8 per cent growth, the country is filled with happiness. But I congratulate citizens for their power of resolve, for their hard work; this is a reflection of collective power,” he said.
He pointed to the continuing impact of global conflicts and supply-chain disruptions since the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The world is drowned in war. There is news of war all around. The world is surrounded by crises. The supply chain is completely disturbed. From the Covid era in 2020 till today, stability is not visible anywhere. Despite that, India is progressing at a fast pace,” Modi said.
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‘Wed In India’ Push
The Prime Minister's call to avoid foreign holidays and overseas weddings forms part of his broader push for domestic consumption and locally produced goods.
Foreign travel and destination weddings can involve significant spending outside India, while gold remains a major import item and an important store of wealth for Indian households.
By urging consumers to choose domestic destinations and limit unnecessary gold purchases, Modi linked individual spending decisions with the government's broader self-reliance agenda.
“The more we emphasise swadeshi, the more we emphasise self-reliance,” he said.
Modi also expressed confidence that India would maintain its growth momentum and become a developed economy by the centenary of Independence.
“I have full faith that when we reach 100 years of independence, we will hand over a developed India to our youth,” he said.
PM Modi Hits Out At ‘Negativity’
The Prime Minister also used the latest growth data to criticise what he described as attempts to spread negativity and falsehood within the country.
“On the other hand, inside India too, people drowned in the depths of despair are spreading jhooth ki goonj (echo of lies) all around. Despite all these things, cutting through all those talks, the country has achieved 7.8 per cent growth. We have to maintain this pace,” he said.
The remarks appeared to refer to criticism of the government and recent political campaigning.
Modi is currently in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit as part of his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.