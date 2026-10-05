VB Group Expands Mumbai Presence With INR 7,200 cr. Plus Development Portfolio

Speaking about the group’s growth plans, Bhushan Bhanushali, Founder, VB Group, said, “VB Group is entering an important new phase in its journey, and our priority now is to build a business that is defined by the quality and potential of the opportunities we pursue, rather than simply by the number of projects we undertake. We are taking a more focused approach to Mumbai, identifying established markets where we see strong fundamentals and the opportunity to create premium developments with lasting value. Our forthcoming pipeline further includes a larger-scale project with a topline potential of INR 3200 cr., which represents an important step in our evolution towards undertaking larger opportunities. This growth is anchored in the capabilities we have built over the years in construction, execution and project management, and we will continue to strengthen those foundations as we expand.”