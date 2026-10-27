Kicky & Perky Brings Contemporary 925 Sterling Silver Jewellery To Its First Delhi Store

Commenting on the store opening, Aditi Khandelwal, Founder, Kicky & Perky, said, “Opening our first official store is an important milestone for us, because it allows customers to experience Kicky & Perky beyond the digital space. We have always approached jewellery as a form of individual expression, where art, culture and craftsmanship come together in designs made for modern life. Our kiosks have helped us connect with customers, and this store gives that relationship a more personal dimension. As we grow, our focus remains on building a distinctive design-led brand and creating experiences that make our customers feel connected to the stories behind our pieces.”