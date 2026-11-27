Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects young children. The virus can attack the nervous system and cause permanent paralysis. Around one in 200 infections can lead to irreversible paralysis, and among those who develop paralysis, 5–10% may die if their breathing muscles are affected. Many infected individuals have no symptoms or only mild symptoms, allowing the virus to spread unnoticed. There is no cure for polio; vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the disease.