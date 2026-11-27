The technology is designed to make laser hair reduction sessions more convenient while supporting treatment across different body areas. Individual treatment protocols and suitability depend on factors such as skin type, hair characteristics, medical history and professional assessment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder and Medical Director, ISAAC Luxe, said, “At ISAAC Luxe, we believe that the future of aesthetic care lies in bringing together medical expertise, advanced technology and personalised treatment. The introduction of Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition reflects our continued commitment to offering innovative solutions that respond to evolving client needs. We want people to have access to advanced treatment options supported by professional guidance, individual assessment and a strong focus on patient comfort and care.”

Adding to this, Jharna Dhar, CEO, ISAAC Luxe, said, “Our vision at ISAAC Luxe is to bring globally advanced technologies and elevated experiences to the field of aesthetics and wellness. The introduction of Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition is an important step in this direction. We remain committed to continuously adopting innovative technologies that address evolving client needs while contributing to the advancement of aesthetic care standards in India.”

The launch also highlighted the growing demand for professional laser hair reduction solutions and the role of technology in improving treatment efficiency and patient experience. With its emphasis on personalised consultations and doctor-led treatment planning, ISAAC Luxe aims to continue expanding its technology-enabled aesthetic and wellness offerings.

About ISAAC Luxe

ISAAC Luxe, founded by Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, is a doctor-led aesthetics, wellness and dermatology destination. The organisation offers services across skin, hair, anti-ageing, injectables, body contouring and wellness. Its approach combines medical expertise, advanced technologies and personalised treatment planning across its centres in India.

Noida Centre: First Floor, G9Q8+G3, J B Complex, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201304.