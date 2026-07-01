AI, Startups & Digital Governance: Rajasthan CM Unveils Tech-First Vision

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state's AI & ML Policy 2026 is accelerating AI adoption across governance, healthcare, education, agriculture and industry to improve citizen services.
The chief minister highlighted Rajasthan's growing startup ecosystem, with startups doubling from 4,000 to 8,500 and investments rising four-fold to ₹1,000 crore over the past two years.
Sharma said the government is expanding digital public infrastructure through AI, e-Mitra services, digital healthcare, cybersecurity initiatives and innovation programmes to ensure technology benefits every citizen.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the state is accelerating its digital transformation through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and emerging technologies, while expanding digital public services to improve governance and citizen welfare.
Speaking at the 29th National Conference on e-Governance, Sharma said Rajasthan's recently launched AI & ML Policy 2026 is driving the adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors ranging from administration and healthcare to education, agriculture and industry.
"We believe that digital technology not only makes work easier, but also makes the lives of citizens easier and better," Sharma said, adding that AI is now being deployed in governance as well as emerging sectors such as animation, gaming, visual effects and quantum computing.
Startup Ecosystem Witnesses Rapid Growth
Highlighting the state's innovation ecosystem, Sharma said Rajasthan has witnessed a sharp rise in startup activity over the past two years.
According to the chief minister, the number of startups in the state has grown from 4,000 to 8,500, while startup investments have increased four-fold from ₹250 crore to ₹1,000 crore.
He added that the number of registered entrepreneurs has also more than doubled, supported by nine incubation centres and 65 innovation labs established across the state.
He said the government's AI Startup Programme has helped thousands of young innovators gain access to advanced infrastructure, while rural innovation has been promoted through school-level AI innovation labs that have connected more than 1.28 lakh students with technology and entrepreneurship.
AI Driving Public Service Delivery
The chief minister said Rajasthan is also leveraging digital technologies across healthcare, cybersecurity and public administration.
He highlighted the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, expansion of digital hospital services, online examination systems using e-KYC, modern cyber laboratories and cyber range platforms, as well as the installation of more than 25,000 surveillance cameras to strengthen public safety.
Sharma said technology should ultimately serve society rather than simply improve administrative efficiency.
"Technology should not only be a means of convenience, but should also be a medium for social engagement, social cooperation and well-being. We have to ensure that the benefits of digital governance reach the last person in society.