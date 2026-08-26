Croma’s New Campaign ‘Ghar Banta Hai Croma Se’ Celebrates The Beautiful Moments That Turn Houses Into Homes

Infiniti Retail Ltd. is India’s first large-format electronics retailer in India operating under the brand name Croma. With over 560+ stores across 200+ cities, the company continues to open new stores to expand its presence nationally. Croma offers its customers a world-class ambience to shop both in-store and staged at Croma, and allows for a seamless omnichannel shopping experience. Through its deep integration with the Tata Neu ecosystem, products from Croma are also available on the Tata Neu app and Big Basket. Croma has been featured among the 100 most valuable Indian brands by Brand Finance India 100 report for three years in a row.