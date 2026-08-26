Why Jitendra Vaswani’s Podcast Is Gaining Attention Among Affiliate Marketers, Founders And AI Growth Leaders

Affiliate marketing is at the core, with episodes breaking down real commission structures, network selection, campaign optimization, tracking, and the tactics that separate five figure affiliates from seven figure ones. AI SEO gets treated with the seriousness it deserves, covering Generative Engine Optimization, LLM visibility, AI Overviews, entity based SEO, and the automation stacks that solo operators are using to outrank entire content teams. Startup building is another recurring theme, with founders opening up about product market fit, hiring, fundraising, and the day to day chaos of scaling from zero. The hustler mindset runs through every episode, because Jitendra genuinely believes that mindset is the multiplier that decides who makes it and who quits. Making money online is discussed with specificity, not vague inspiration, covering monetization models across content, e-commerce, SaaS, affiliate, coaching, and paid media. And the dark side of success is a topic Jitendra refuses to skip. Burnout, isolation, financial stress, family sacrifice, the mental health cost of building alone, the failures that never make it to LinkedIn- all of it gets discussed with the honesty most other shows avoid.