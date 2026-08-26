SoftTech Engineers Limited Powers India’s First E-TDR Platform Launched By Government Of Maharashtra & BMC

The E-TDR platform is designed to serve over 18,000 registered developers and TDR owners within the BMC ecosystem, offering a seamless, transparent, and secure digital marketplace for buying and selling development rights. TDR, a key urban planning tool, enables landowners to receive compensation in the form of additional development rights when their land is acquired for public infrastructure projects such as roads, parks, and utilities. These rights can be utilized on other plots or traded, thereby supporting planned urban growth without immediate monetary compensation.