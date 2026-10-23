Ms. Gayatri Sarkar, CEO, .Advaita Capital, USA said “India will drive roughly 17% of global GDP growth this year, yet attracted only $36B in PE-VC in 2025, making it ONE OF THE MOST the most under-capitalized growth engine in the world for the physical AI and sovereign infrastructure stack. In my view, the gap between India macroeconomic growth and the pace of private capital formation is worth close attention. DIP knowledge series will be the inflection point to bring attention to areas such as energy, compute, and physical infrastructure may present long-term opportunities for disciplined, research-driven investors.”