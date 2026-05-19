Industry Leaders Spotlight Innovation, Sustainability, And Mechanisation In India’s Construction Ecosystem

Emphasising the role of advanced construction chemicals, rehabilitation solutions and digital tools in improving the durability of India’s infrastructure, Mr. Jaswanth Sobhana, Director – Target Market & Product Management, Sika Indiasaid, “Ageing buildings and infrastructure assets in India need new-age repair and rehabilitation materials that go beyond conventional solutions. Sika is already associated with strengthening projects for important structures in Delhi, as well as bridge assessment and repair initiatives for agencies such as NHAI and Indian Railways, helping extend asset life and reduce the need for demolition and reconstruction. Durability is now becoming a key design criterion, and if structures can be built for a life of 100 years or more, it is far more sustainable than rebuilding every 20–30 years. India’s construction chemical industry is around ₹25,000 crore, but remains fragmented and largely unorganised. As a global leader, Sika continues to focus on innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation, including AI-enabled tools for concrete mix design, sand grading, and curing guidance. Platforms like World of Concrete India help bring these technologies closer to industry stakeholders and support better quality, performance-based construction practices.”