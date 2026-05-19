Industry Leaders Spotlight Innovation, Sustainability, And Mechanisation In India’s Construction Ecosystem

Pune: Industry experts unanimously underscore that India’s booming construction sector must urgently pivot towards mechanisation, sustainable material adoption, and workforce upskilling to meet future infrastructure demands. Addressing critical challenges like labour shortages and environmental impact requires cohesive policy direction and advanced technological integration. These defining conversations set a dynamic stage for the upcoming World of Concrete India 2026, uniquely positioned to bridge these gaps and drive the ecosystem towards resilient, future-ready practices.
As India’s construction sector scales at an unprecedented pace, fueled by a record capital expenditure and large-scale infrastructure initiatives, the industry stands at a critical juncture. Ahead of World of Concrete India 2026, a recent roundtable discussion organized in Pune by Informa Markets in India brought together leading voices from the construction, concrete, architecture, industrial flooring, construction chemicals, and market intelligence sectors. Their collective mandate is clear: the path to building a climate-resilient and economically robust infrastructure network requires a radical shift in how we approach concrete technology, labour dynamics, and sustainability.
The 12th edition of World of Concrete (WoC) India 2026, scheduled for 3rd to 5th June 2026 at the BEC, Mumbai, is set to be the subcontinent’s ultimate confluence of technology, policy, and raw material innovation. As India’s only dedicated concrete-focused exhibition, it is expected to host over 350 brands and 18,000 industry professionals, fostering high-value B2B engagement by bringing together raw material providers, precast technology innovators, and digital solution experts to showcase everything from digital construction software to heavy machinery and specialized concrete formulas.
Growth Momentum and the Need for Resilient Infrastructure
The western region of India, particularly cities like Pune and Mumbai, continues to be a high-growth market, heavily supported by industrial expansion, metropolitan rail networks, and ring road developments. This expansion, however, brings forth the absolute necessity for durable and climate-resilient construction materials.
Commenting on the strong construction momentum in India, particularly across western India and emerging tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Mr. Suyog Keluskar, Senior Director, IGS, 1Lattice, said “India’s construction sector is witnessing strong growth, with cement production expected to be around 490 million tonnes in FY26, registering year-on-year growth of nearly 8–9%. The government’s record capital expenditure allocation of ₹12.2 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026–27 is further driving development across highways, railways, logistics and regional infrastructure. Initiatives such as PMAY Urban 2.0, which aims to create 1 crore new homes, and the development of city economic regions are shifting growth beyond tier 1 cities. Western India, especially Mumbai and Pune, continues to be a key growth region, with Pune also seeing significant momentum in high-rise and urban construction. With 55–70% blended cement usage, India is also moving towards more sustainable construction practices. As tier 2 and tier 3 cities become the next growth epicentres, concrete, construction chemicals and new-age technologies will play a critical role in building durable, sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure.”
Building on the theme of durability, industry leaders highlighted that constructing new assets is only part of the equation. Extending the lifespan of existing infrastructure is equally critical to achieving national sustainability targets.
Emphasising the role of advanced construction chemicals, rehabilitation solutions and digital tools in improving the durability of India’s infrastructure, Mr. Jaswanth Sobhana, Director – Target Market & Product Management, Sika Indiasaid, “Ageing buildings and infrastructure assets in India need new-age repair and rehabilitation materials that go beyond conventional solutions. Sika is already associated with strengthening projects for important structures in Delhi, as well as bridge assessment and repair initiatives for agencies such as NHAI and Indian Railways, helping extend asset life and reduce the need for demolition and reconstruction. Durability is now becoming a key design criterion, and if structures can be built for a life of 100 years or more, it is far more sustainable than rebuilding every 20–30 years. India’s construction chemical industry is around ₹25,000 crore, but remains fragmented and largely unorganised. As a global leader, Sika continues to focus on innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation, including AI-enabled tools for concrete mix design, sand grading, and curing guidance. Platforms like World of Concrete India help bring these technologies closer to industry stakeholders and support better quality, performance-based construction practices.”
Addressing Labour Challenges through Mechanisation
A recurring theme throughout the roundtable was the evolving nature of the construction workforce. While Indian contractors have historically relied on human-intensive execution, the changing labour landscape and tightening project timelines mandate an accelerated adoption of mechanisation and improved working conditions.
Er. Manoj Deshmukh, State Secretary, Builders Association of India (BAI), Pune Centre, said, “India’s contracting fraternity is at the receiving end, facing multiple challenges, from technology adoption, adaptation, and rising costs to labour-related changes, skill gaps in technical manpower, and payment delays. While we have evolved from contractors to constructors, the sector continues to depend heavily on human-intensive execution, and this makes skilling, statutory recognition of engineers and stronger industry-government dialogue critical. Despite these challenges, Indian constructors have consistently delivered complex projects with local manpower, meeting timelines and cost expectations. Platforms like World of Concrete India are important as they bring the industry together to discuss practical solutions, encourage technology adoption, and address key issues such as optimal use of resources, including water in construction.”
Experts pointed out that the construction sector must draw inspiration from manufacturing industries to streamline operations and elevate productivity.
Mr. Ajay Singham, President, Industrial Flooring Association (IFA) & Managing Director, Avcon Technics, “India’s construction industry must move closer to the way manufacturing industries operate, with better planning, mechanised processes, trained operators and improved quality of life for workers. In industrial flooring, mechanisation has already reduced team sizes from 20-30 people to around 10, while increasing productivity from nearly 150 sq. m. to 1,500 sq. m. with the same team; globally, the benchmark is around 5,000 sq. m. With labour availability expected to become a bigger challenge, the future will be driven by mechanisation, precast solutions, materials, processes, equipment, and know-how. Sectors such as data centres, currently at 1.5 to 1.6 GW with 277 facilities and expected to reach 6.5 GW by 2030, will require over 2.5 million sq. m. of flooring every year, making efficient timelines and technology adoption critical. World of Concrete India brings the right industry focus to concrete, resource efficiency, and sustainability, especially as construction moves towards higher volumes, tighter timelines, and greater dependence on technology.”
The push for modular systems is also seen as a vital strategy to mitigate the environmental impact of urban development.
Mr. Appasaheb D. Bhosle, Past Secretary & EC Member, Indian Concrete Institute, Pune centre. “India’s construction sector is facing key challenges around skilled manpower, pollution, and construction waste, making a strategic shift towards mechanisation and modular construction essential. While mechanisation is necessary, it also requires trained operators and stronger industry-institute integration to meet site requirements. Technologies such as precast modular systems can reduce on-site construction, manpower deployment and pollution, especially in dense redevelopment areas, while construction waste recycling must improve from the current 15% in India towards higher global benchmarks of 60 to 90%. With nearly 40 centres of the Indian Concrete Institute across India, platforms such as World of Concrete are important to spread awareness on technology, innovation, safety, economy, IoT, AI-driven machinery and modern construction practices.”
Redefining Sustainability and Policy Frameworks
Sustainability in construction extends far beyond the incorporation of eco-friendly materials; it requires a systemic overhaul of specifications, education, and policy mandates. Leaders emphasized that accountability must be built into the foundation of industry practices.
Prof. AA. Mahesh Bangad, Chairman, AESA EC / EC, said, “Concrete is no longer just about contracting or material use; it now involves technology, machinery, innovation, education and practical application. As an association representing architects, engineers, builders and contractors for the past 55 years, we believe awareness is critical for better material adoption. The challenge is not only cost or contractor training, but also the need for clearer mandates, stronger policies, greater awareness, and localised solutions. Sustainability is often overused as a term, and there is a need to combine traditional wisdom with new-age materials, stronger specifications, and greater accountability. World of Concrete India can help build awareness, encourage moral responsibility, and support the setting of much-needed norms for the construction industry.”
The Road Ahead: World of Concrete India 2026
As the conversations pivot from identifying challenges to implementing solutions, the role of collaborative platforms becomes paramount. Informa Markets in India, the organizing body behind the exhibition, is focused on facilitating these vital industry transitions.
Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “India’s construction sector is scaling at an accelerated pace, with the real estate market projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030. Cities like Pune are emerging as key growth engines, supported by transformative infrastructure such as the Metro and Ring Road, along with a rapidly expanding industrial base. As new corridors open up and smart city initiatives gain momentum, the demand for resilient, high-performance, and sustainable construction materials is becoming increasingly critical. World of Concrete India 2026 aims to act as a medium for this shift by enabling knowledge exchange and accelerating the adoption of advanced solutions such as geopolymer concrete. By bringing together industry expertise, innovation, and global perspectives, the platform will help drive cost-efficiency, technical advancement, and long-term, responsible growth across India’s construction ecosystem.”
Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Sr. Group Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “With India taking significant strides towards building inclusive and sustainable infrastructure, this is a defining moment for the construction sector. World of Concrete India Expo 2026 goes beyond being just an exhibition, it is a platform where industry leadership, innovation, and actionable insights come together to shape the future of construction. Through focused industry discussions and knowledge-driven insights emerging from the platform, the show will enable stakeholders to better navigate challenges, adopt advanced technologies, and drive more efficient and sustainable construction practices. By bringing together global expertise and real-world application, we aim to accelerate the industry’s transition towards a more resilient and future-ready ecosystem.”
The event is supported by leading industry bodies including the Builders Association of India, Drymortar Association, Readymix Concrete Manufacturers Association, India Concrete Institute, and the Precast Manufacturers Association of India. Prominent participating brands include Ultratech, Sika India, Jindal Panther Cement, Godrej Construction, JSW Cement, Natural Cemeco, Mapei, Chryso India, Fosroc, Nerolac and Asian Paints among others.
Blending knowledge with business outcomes, the exhibition will feature product showcases, live demonstrations, B2B and B2G meetings, and multiple knowledge forums. Key highlights include the CEO Conclave, Open Tech Forum and Innovation Theatre, a dedicated Investor Zone and Startup Pavilion (both new additions), and Country Pavilions. The event will also host 12 conference sessions featuring over 100 global speakers.