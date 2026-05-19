Bengaluru Lawyer Nikhil Narendran Takes Over As President Of Global Technology Law Association

Addressing the World Technology Law Conference in Chicago, Narendran said: “Artificial intelligence is changing the way we live and work, and has the potential to disrupt the world order. At no time in history has technology moved so fast, changing much of what we know and understand to be real. Technology lawyers have an important role to play in society, ensuring that the development and deployment of technology remain aligned with human progress. An international organisation like iTechLaw has a key role to play in ensuring that diverse voices from across the globe are adequately represented in the field of technology law.”