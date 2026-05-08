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QAD | Redzone To Inaugurate New Regional Hub In Pune On National Technology Day

Marking National Technology Day, QAD | Redzone will inaugurate its new regional hub in Pune on May 11, 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to AI-led innovation, advanced engineering capabilities, and next-generation manufacturing technologies.

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QAD | Redzone To Inaugurate New Regional Hub In Pune On National Technology Day
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Marking National Technology Day, QAD | Redzone will inaugurate its new regional hub in Pune on May 11, 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to AI-led innovation, advanced engineering capabilities, and next-generation manufacturing technologies.

Located at Phoenix Millennium Towers, Wakad, the new hub represents a strategic expansion of the company’s global engineering and product innovation ecosystem. The facility is designed to accelerate AI-first product development, strengthen scalable system engineering, and enhance service delivery capabilities for global customers.

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Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The Pune hub will play a critical role in supporting innovation across manufacturing and supply chain operations, with a strong focus on sectors including automotive manufacturing and industrial technology.

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Senior leadership, including Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO, and Rajeev Purohit, GM India & Head of Engineering, will be present at the inauguration and will interact with the media on the company’s growth strategy, AI roadmap, and India’s expanding role in its global innovation network.

The launch further strengthens Pune’s position as a growing technology and engineering hub while highlighting QAD | Redzone’s continued investment in India’s deep talent ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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