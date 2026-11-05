Blue Cloud Softech Signs Strategic MoU With Ghana-Based Firm To Expand African Presence

“We are pleased to enter into this strategic understanding with Kasten Development Ltd as we continue to explore opportunities for expanding our international business footprint. We see considerable potential in strengthening our engagement with emerging markets through local partnerships and business development networks. This collaboration provides a framework to explore new customer relationships, enhance the reach of our AI-driven platforms and technology solutions, and identify potential opportunities across enterprise technology and digital transformation. We believe that the proposed Centre of Excellence in Ghana could serve as an important platform for product demonstrations, customer engagement and business development activities. We look forward to exploring this association and evaluating opportunities to strengthen our presence in Ghana and potentially other African markets.”