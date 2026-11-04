Physicswallah Q2 Net Profit More Than Doubles To Nearly ₹144 Cr

Physicswallah's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹143.63 crore in Q2 FY27.
Revenue from operations rose 18% year-on-year to ₹1,242.26 crore, with online revenue growing 26.4%.
The company opened 56 centres in H1 FY27 and plans to add 25–30 centres annually over the next two years.
Edtech firm Physicswallah has posted a more than twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 143.63 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to Rs 70 crore in the same period a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations grew about 18 per cent to Rs 1,242.26 crore during the reported quarter, up from Rs 1,051.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter, Physicswallah (PW) said in a statement.
"We delivered record revenue and a sharp improvement in profitability, while our learner base kept widening across K-12, vernacular and new categories. Our focus remains on scaling affordable, tech-lededucation with disciplined capital allocation," PW, Founder and CEO, Alakh Pandey said in a statement.
The company recorded growth of over 30 per cent in NEET enrolments during the second quarter as demand delayed by the NEET UG postponement came through. PW's online revenue grew 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 694 crore and Offline revenue grew 9 per cent YoY to Rs 541 crore during the reported quarter.
The edtech firm has slowed down opening of new centres compared to the promise it made in IPO to focus on academic excellence of existing centres and improve their economics.
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"We are opening new centres more slowly than we indicated at the IPO- 56 in H1 (first half) of FY'27, against 128 in H1 FY'26. This slower growth is intentional. We are taking a calibrated approach to new centres, which are smaller than before, while we focus on academic excellence and on improving the economics of existing centres under our hyper-local strategy," PW said.
The edtech firm said it plans to open 25-30 centres annually for the next two years.