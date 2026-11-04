BSE Q2 Net Profit Rises 45% To ₹808 Cr; Revenue Up 34%

BSE reported a 45% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹807.52 crore in Q2 FY27.
Revenue from operations increased 34% to ₹1,432.66 crore, supported by higher market activity.
For the first half of FY27, net profit rose 53% to ₹1,680.18 crore, while revenue grew 48% to ₹2,998.68 crore.
Stock exchange BSE Ltd on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 807.52 crore for the September quarter of FY27.
The exchange posted a net profit of Rs 557 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 34 per cent to Rs 1,432.66 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,068.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, BSE said in a regulatory filing.
In the equity cash segment, BSE recorded its highest-ever quarterly Average Daily Turnover (ADTV) of Rs 10,494 crore in Q2 FY27, suggesting sustained market participation.
BSE derivatives recorded average daily premium turnover of Rs 22,531 crore in the second quarter of FY27.
Momentum strengthened further in October, with monthly index options premium ADTV reaching an all-time high of Rs 35,481 crore.
Additionally, BSE entered a strategic collaboration with MSCI to develop and expand MSCI-linked derivatives products.
BSE StAR MF processed 24.52 crore transactions during Q2 FY27, up 21.9 per cent year-on-year.
For the six months ended September 2026, BSE's revenue from operations climbed 48 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,998.68 crore, while net profit jumped 53 per cent to Rs 1,680.18 crore.
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"The first half of FY27 has been a defining period of structural growth for BSE, marked by robust financial expansion across our core business verticals, accelerating market participation and continued platform scalability," Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE, said.