IMT Ghaziabad And IMT CDL Ghaziabad Strengthen Academic Collaboration As July 2026 Session Gets Underway

IMT Ghaziabad continues to reinforce its position among India’s leading business schools. In the NIRF 2025 rankings, the institute was ranked 30th in India in the Management category. Its Masters in Finance programme was ranked 59th globally and 1st in India in the Financial Times ranking 2026. IMT Ghaziabad was also ranked 8th in the Asia-Pacific region in the Bloomberg Businessweek survey, while its programmes continued to feature in the QS World University Rankings – Business Master’s Rankings across Management, Marketing and Finance.