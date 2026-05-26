AU Real Estate to Invest ₹1,200 Cr to Build 5.6-acre Housing Project in Ghaziabad

AU Real Estate investing ₹1,200 crore to develop 5.6-acre Cosmos Corner housing project in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad
Project comprises 831 residential units with ₹1,600 crore projected revenue potential upon completion
Director Ashish Agarwal says Siddharth Vihar rapidly emerging as NCR's most promising residential destination; AU developing Delhi-NCR projects
AU Real Estate on Monday said it will invest ₹1,200 crore to develop a housing project in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
According to a statement, the company has launched a 5.6-acre housing project, Cosmos Corner, in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, comprising around 831 residential units.
"The project is being developed with an estimated total investment of approximately ₹1,200 crore and carries a projected revenue potential of ₹1,600 crore upon completion," AU Real Estate said.
Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate, said Siddharth Vihar is rapidly emerging as one of NCR’s most promising residential destinations.
AU Real Estate is developing projects in Delhi-NCR.