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AU Real Estate to Invest ₹1,200 Cr to Build 5.6-acre Housing Project in Ghaziabad

5.6-acre Cosmos Corner project in UP's Ghaziabad carries ₹1,600 crore revenue potential; Director Ashish Agarwal calls it NCR's promising residential destination

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AU Real Estate to Invest ₹1,200 Cr to Build 5.6-acre Housing Project in Ghaziabad
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  • AU Real Estate investing ₹1,200 crore to develop 5.6-acre Cosmos Corner housing project in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad

  • Project comprises 831 residential units with ₹1,600 crore projected revenue potential upon completion

  • Director Ashish Agarwal says Siddharth Vihar rapidly emerging as NCR's most promising residential destination; AU developing Delhi-NCR projects

 AU Real Estate on Monday said it will invest ₹1,200 crore to develop a housing project in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement, the company has launched a 5.6-acre housing project, Cosmos Corner, in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, comprising around 831 residential units.

"The project is being developed with an estimated total investment of approximately ₹1,200 crore and carries a projected revenue potential of ₹1,600 crore upon completion," AU Real Estate said.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate, said Siddharth Vihar is rapidly emerging as one of NCR’s most promising residential destinations.

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AU Real Estate is developing projects in Delhi-NCR. 

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