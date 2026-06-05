HTL International Drives Sustainable Living Through Thoughtful Design, Circular Innovation And Responsible Manufacturing

As discussions around indoor environmental quality gain momentum, HTL is also focused on promoting safer furniture materials and manufacturing practices. Industry reports have highlighted concerns around off-gassing and emissions associated with adhesives, sealants, and fabric materials used in furniture production. To address these concerns, HTL uses non-toxic adhesives and sealants and works with suppliers adhering to recognised standards such as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This approach supports the use of safer materials throughout the production process while maintaining product quality and performance.

By integrating material innovation, responsible sourcing, and safer manufacturing processes, HTL continues to strengthen its approach towards building furniture solutions designed for both people and the environment.

About HTL Group:

Founded in Singapore, HTL is a much admired and trusted global leader in the upholstered furniture industry for 5 decades. Our founders Mr. Phua Yong Pin and Mr. Phua Yong Tat started HTL in 1976 as one of the first sofa makers in the island-state of Singapore. After achieving success in the local market, they turned their attention to acquire technical expertise for design, product development and production of leather sofas from Laauser GmbH, Germany. Our vision of “A Sofa for Every Home” inspires us to build enduring relationships with all our stakeholders.

2.85 Mn seats per year from 4 sofa plants

1,400 + partnering with local businesses

120 Mn sq. ft of leather per year from 2 leather tanneries

5,000 + retail points

Today, we operate in over 60+ countries. Our global presence enables us to provide local partners in all key markets with exceptionally timely and effective support.

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