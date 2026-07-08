How Team Computers Is Building Cyber Resilience Beyond Traditional Security Solutions

Why the Layered Model Matters

Cybersecurity analysts have long argued that resilience – not just prevention – should be the goal of modern security programs, since no defense is impenetrable against a sufficiently motivated attacker. A layered approach reduces the blast radius of any single failure: if an endpoint is compromised, identity controls and network segmentation can limit how far an attacker can move; if a cloud workload is misconfigured, posture management tools can flag and fix it before it’s exploited.