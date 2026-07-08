NoBroker Strengthens Its Home Services Portfolio With Zivora, Its Dedicated At-Home Beauty Services Brand

At NoBroker, we see beauty services as one of the largest opportunities within the home services industry, accounting for nearly 50% of the overall industry’s revenue. The category is driven by significantly higher repeat usage compared to other home service segments. While services such as deep cleaning or repairs are required only a few times a year, salon services are typically booked once or twice every month, making it one of the highest-frequency consumer categories. This recurring engagement gives us a strong opportunity to build long-term customer relationships.