Fire at Tata-STT Data Centre Threatens 20 Yrs of Matrix Cellular Data, Disrupts Google Cloud

Google Disruptions

Some of Google Cloud's intermittent network disruptions in India also relate to the incident, the news agency said. On June 9, Google said on its incidents page that "a fire at a third-party data center facility required an emergency power shutdown of networking equipment," without naming Tata. Reuters cited a source who said that Google's updates were related to the same STT-Tata site. In its last update on June 23, Google said there was no workaround yet and warned customers they could face latency issues until the facility was fully restored.