How Partho Ghosh Built A Global Career In Live Entertainment Without Industry Connections

Partho underwent the upbringing of being a middle child in a middle-class family. His father is a retired veteran from the electricity department, and his mother is a homemaker. Partho is the eldest of two siblings. Growing up surrounded by his younger brother, Partho was drawn towards sketching, classical music, live shows, and pop culture, amongst others. Though describing his calligraphy as average, his love for the artistic aspects of the profession was one that never left him. Alongside this, he also received three years of music training.