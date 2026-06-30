Ceigall India Signs PPA for 220 MW Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ceigall India Limited, said, "This project reflects our growing capabilities beyond conventional infrastructure and strengthens our presence in the clean energy ecosystem. We are confident that our diversified expertise, supported by a strong leadership team, will enable us to contribute meaningfully to India's sustainable growth story while creating lasting value for all stakeholders." Ceigall India Limited is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, runways, and other critical infrastructure projects.