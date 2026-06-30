Ceigall India Signs PPA for 220 MW Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

Ceigall signs PPA for a 220 MW solar-BESS project.
Project is valued at around ₹1,700 crore.
Plant to be built in 18 months with a 25-year operational period.
Ceigall India has signed a power purchase agreement for a 220 MW solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.
In a statement, Ceigall India said its wholly-owned arm, Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park Ltd, has signed the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd for the project.
The tariff-based project, valued at approximately ₹1,700 crore (including GST), combines solar power generation with BESS, reinforcing India's transition towards a more resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem. The project carries an 18-month construction timeline followed by a 25-year operational period, with a discovered tariff of ₹2.70 per kWh.
Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ceigall India Limited, said, "This project reflects our growing capabilities beyond conventional infrastructure and strengthens our presence in the clean energy ecosystem. We are confident that our diversified expertise, supported by a strong leadership team, will enable us to contribute meaningfully to India's sustainable growth story while creating lasting value for all stakeholders." Ceigall India Limited is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, runways, and other critical infrastructure projects.