Hire4Event Emerges As A Market Leader In Artist Booking And Live Entertainment In India

New Delhi [India], August 26: Hire4Event, one of India’s rapidly expanding event entertainment and artist booking platforms, is strengthening its position as a market leader in the artist booking and live stage performer entertainment industry. With a growing network of more than 18,000 listed artists, the company is bringing together Bollywood celebrities, playback singers, live performers, stand-up comedians, motivational speakers, DJs, bands, dance groups and unique entertainment acts for corporate events, conferences, exhibitions, weddings, brand launches, dealer meets and large-scale celebrations across India.