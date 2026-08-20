Yuj Foundation Unveils Art Of Community, A Book Celebrating Over A Decade Of Making Art Accessible Through Public Art Festivals Across Multiple Cities

“When we began this journey more than a decade ago, our vision was simple; to make art a shared public experience rather than something confined to galleries. The book Art of Community is a celebration of that vision and of the countless artists, students, mentors, institutions and communities who have helped bring it to life. More than an archive of the journey so far, the book is a testament to the transformative power of public art and an invitation to imagine what it can achieve in the years ahead,” said Sumi Gupta, curator of Dumas Art Project, Whitefield Art Collective, Punjab Art Initiative, Madras Art Guild and Nagpur Kala Sangh.