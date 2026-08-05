NHAI Suspends Toll On Newly-Opened Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway After Facing Flak Over Damage

NHAI said it had issued a notice proposing to declare concessionaire PNC Infratech Ltd a non-performer, which would make it ineligible to participate in bidding for future NHAI projects. A show-cause notice has also been issued proposing a penalty equivalent to two per cent of the performance security, debarment proceedings for up to three years against the firm's head of pavement/highways and other responsible staff, and a downgrade of the concessionaire's performance rating.