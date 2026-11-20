Dr. Mala Singh, Chairperson & Managing Director, PEC Greening India, said, “Sustainability is becoming a commercial necessity in India’s office market, with green-certified buildings expected to account for 80–85% of Grade A office leasing across the top seven cities in 2026, representing approximately 60–65 million sq. ft. This growing preference is reflected in certified properties recording 1.75 times the absorption of non-certified buildings, while IGBC’s registered green building footprint has surpassed 16.55 billion sq. ft. across more than 20,620 projects. Over the next three to five years, evolving ESG commitments and government incentives will further drive investments in AI-enabled energy optimisation, smart building systems, circular furniture and low-carbon materials. As businesses increasingly prioritise operational efficiency, asset value and employee well-being, platforms like ORGATEC India will play a crucial role in accelerating the commercial adoption of sustainable and technologically advanced workplace solutions.”