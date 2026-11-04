GTM & AI Operator Aakash Sinha Debuts AlterStride, Field Notes On B2B GTM In The AI Age

The work on AlterStride reflects that standard. Its free B2B GTM playbooks lay out step-by-step systems for outbound, LinkedIn and events, written at the level of what to do on day one and what to do in week nine. The 90-day outbound sprint assumes no agency and no big budget, just one or two people willing to do the work; the LinkedIn playbook orders the motion post, connect, engage, message, because the DM only works when the rest comes first. Essays cover how AI is reshaping customer success and post-sales, how AI search decides which brands to cite, why account-based marketing is a commitment rather than a campaign, and why small events pay back.