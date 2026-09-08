Karnataka Invites Global Tech Firms, Startups To Partner In Building 'Quantum City'

The Karnataka government on Tuesday invited global technology companies, startups, investors and researchers to partner with it in developing the proposed 'Quantum City' as a globally competitive hub for research, innovation and industry collaboration.
Addressing a high-level roundtable on Space, Mobility and Drones here, Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology Minister Ajay Dharam Singh said the state wants industry and innovators to engage from the early stages and contribute ideas, technologies and partnerships to shape its deep-tech ecosystem.
"Quantum City is an ambitious initiative that we want to build in partnership with industry, researchers, startups and investors. I invite technology leaders to engage with Karnataka and help us shape a globally competitive deep-tech ecosystem," he said.
The minister said the government was focused on creating an enabling environment for technology companies to build, test, manufacture and scale their businesses in the state.
Karnataka would build on its existing strengths in IT and aerospace while expanding into emerging areas such as quantum technologies, SpaceTech, DroneTech, artificial intelligence and geospatial technologies, he said, according to a release by his office.
Referring to the Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2025-30, Singh said the state aims to capture 50% of India's space market and five% of the global market by 2033.
The policy also seeks to attract $3 billion in investments and train 50,000 professionals, he added.
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The minister also called for greater use of satellite imagery, drones, GIS, remote sensing and artificial intelligence for groundwater management, mapping of tanks and lakes, irrigation asset management and monitoring of projects.
"Technology becomes meaningful when it solves real problems faced by people. Our message is simple: Build in Karnataka, Test in Karnataka, Make in Karnataka, Grow from Karnataka and take your technology to the world," he said.
The roundtable at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru was attended by former ISRO chairman S Somanath, Consul General of Israel to South India Orli Weitzman and representatives of NewSpace India Limited, Pixxel, Dhruva Space, ideaForge, Axelspace, BlackSky, Capella Space, EnduroSat, Sarla Aviation and TakeMe2Space, besides investors and technology industry leaders.