SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation Of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles

When the colours of nature enter the mould of technological innovation, they create the marvel of surfaces. SurfaceScape 2026 brings this philosophy to life through SOMANY’s signature design collections HERITAGE, CLAYSTONE, CHROMAT and CONCRETA where every texture, tone and pattern reflects nature with the precision of advanced ceramic craftsmanship. Harmony becomes the eternal aroma flowing across spaces, seamlessly fusing formats, surfaces and textures into one cohesive design feeling.