German Engineering Firm CAC, Pune’s TPES Join Hands To Implement Global Projects For Synthetic Fuel.

CAC, based in Chemnitz, Germany, has patented technologies for MethaFuel®️ and MethaJet®️ synthetic fuels produced from hydrogen and captured CO2.



Synthetic gasoline produced using CAC’s MethaFuel®️ technology is approved for use in vehicles and offers a pathway to renewable fuels based on renewable hydrogen and captured CO₂.

The partnership will also seek to support India’s ambitions under the National Green Hydrogen Mission by creating additional applications for hydrogen.