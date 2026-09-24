PC Jeweller Clears Over 99% Of Bank Debt, Repays 13 Lenders

PC Jeweller has repaid over 99% of its outstanding bank debt to 13 of 14 consortium lenders and expects to clear the remaining amount within September 2026.

The filing follows the company’s earlier disclosures regarding the clearance and repayment of outstanding debt to its consortium lenders.

PC Jeweller said it remains on track to clear the remaining amount and achieve debt-free status within the current month. The company stated that completion of the repayment process would strengthen its balance sheet and financial position.

The latest transaction takes the proportion of outstanding bank debt discharged by the company to more than 99%. Less than 1% of the outstanding bank debt remains to be repaid, according to the filing.

Following the latest repayment, PC Jeweller has cleared outstanding debt owed to 13 of the 14 banks in its consortium. The company said all these repayments were completed ahead of their scheduled due dates.

The jewellery retailer informed BSE and the National Stock Exchange that it has cleared all outstanding debt relating to one additional lender under the terms of a settlement agreement dated September 30, 2024.

New Delhi [India], September 24: PC Jeweller Limited has repaid more than 99% of its outstanding bank debt and expects to clear the remaining amount within September, according to an exchange filing dated September 23, 2026.

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