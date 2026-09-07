MTAR Technologies Hits 5% Upper Circuit As Key Client Bloom Energy Set To Join S&P 500

MTAR Technologies hit 5% upper circuit as Bloom Energy’s S&P 500 inclusion draws attention.
Bloom Energy’s index entry could boost institutional interest in its fuel-cell business.
MTAR Technologies gains visibility through Bloom Energy’s AI data-centre infrastructure exposure.
Shares of MTAR Technologies hit the 5 percent upper circuit in Monday’s trade after reports that its key client Bloom Energy is set to join the benchmark S&P 500 index in the upcoming quarterly rebalancing.
MTAR Technologies shares settled at ₹7,519 per share on the NSE, gaining ₹358, or 5 percent, from the previous close of ₹7,161. The stock opened at ₹7,288 and touched an intraday high of ₹7,519, while its low stood at ₹7,170.
The company's market capitalisation stood at more than ₹23,000 crore, while its price-to-earnings ratio was 173.29. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹8,714 and a 52-week low of ₹1,400.
Bloom Energy’s S&P 500 Inclusion In Focus
Reports indicate that Bloom Energy will join the S&P 500 in the upcoming quarterly rebalancing, replacing Molson Coors Beverage.
The inclusion is expected to attract interest from institutional investors and passive funds that track the S&P 500. Bloom Energy's entry reflects its market capitalisation and eligibility under the index provider's criteria.
Advertisement
Bloom Energy has a reported market capitalisation of around $69.4 billion and operates in the electrical industry segment.
MTAR’s Bloom Energy Link
MTAR Technologies’ association with Bloom Energy has strengthened investor focus on its exposure to the fuel-cell segment and the broader expansion of AI-related infrastructure.
Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems that provide on-site power generation for customers in the US and international markets.
The company's fuel cells are expected to be deployed in a proposed 1.8 GW data centre project in Cheyenne, Wyoming, highlighting the connection between its fuel-cell technology and the growing power requirements of data-centre infrastructure.
Advertisement
AI Data Centre Exposure Draws Attention
Bloom Energy supplies fuel-cell solutions for AI data centres, making its expected S&P 500 inclusion particularly relevant for investors tracking the AI data-centre and clean-energy ecosystem.
For MTAR Technologies, its association with Bloom Energy provides exposure to the fuel-cell segment as well as the wider expansion of AI-related infrastructure.
The development has consequently brought renewed attention to MTAR Technologies and its relationship with Bloom Energy, with investors closely watching whether greater visibility around its key client translates into sustained interest in the stock.