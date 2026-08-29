The Price of the Future

Never before has the world known more clearly what it wants to build. Artificial intelligence companies are scouting for data centres and the electricity systems to power them. Governments want semiconductor fabs, defence factories and supply chains less exposed to coercion. The energy transition requires grids, storage and new generation. Cities need infrastructure that survives a changing climate. Europe wants strategic autonomy. Japan wants military security. The Gulf wants resilience against regional shocks. All of them are bidding for patient capital. For India, which must finance industrialisation, urbanisation and the energy transition at once, the consequences are larger than for almost anyone.